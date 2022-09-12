Lightning (LIGHT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,060.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $1,060.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.02 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00471780 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00063744 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Lightning Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.