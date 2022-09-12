Lightstreams (PHT) Market Cap Reaches $155,311.86

Lightstreams (PHT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $155,311.86 and $31.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,127.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00473569 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005246 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars.

