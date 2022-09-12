LikeCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,157.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $5.59 million and $3,157.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,147,642,728 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

