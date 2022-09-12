Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III Sells 19,224 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $346,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,246,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $15.80 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $562.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liquidity Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Liquidity Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

