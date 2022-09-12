Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Sells $46,800.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Jorge Celaya sold 5,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $91,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.41. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

