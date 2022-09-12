Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Cap of $71.73 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $71.73 million and $513,706.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,681,225 coins. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%. In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations. Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free. “

