Lisk Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $141.98 million and $7.94 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00004928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

