Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $61.89 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $517.83 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $61.89 or 0.00277227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000939 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002330 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $639.50 or 0.02864708 BTC.

ErrorCoin (ERR) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,153,119 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

