Lithium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $612,280.00 (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Lithium has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $612,280.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00747919 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019144 BTC.
About Lithium
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,208,015 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lithium Coin Trading
