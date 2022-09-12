Lithium (LITH) Market Capitalization Tops $5.36 Million

Lithium (LITH) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. Lithium has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $627,772.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00774491 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015263 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019622 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000294 BTC.
Lithium Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,208,015 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lithium Coin Trading
