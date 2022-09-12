LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,591,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 897.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.