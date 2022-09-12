Lobstex Price Tops $0.0298 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

