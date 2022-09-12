LOCGame (LOCG) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, LOCGame has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $940,816.63 and approximately $68,061.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame launched on April 28th, 2021. LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The official website for LOCGame is locgame.io. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio.

Buying and Selling LOCGame

According to CryptoCompare, “Legends of Crypto (LOC) is a type of Top Trump Card Game on blockchain where players can win valuable tokens as well as NFT items. It leverages Decentralized Finance and DAO governance to create a sustainable, enjoyable and fun playing game ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

