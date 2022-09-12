LockTrip Price Up 1% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00005114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $19,417.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

