Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 2,357 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

