Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 4,042 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $30.21 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

