Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.