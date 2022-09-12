Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 22,261 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 513,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 32,849 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 53,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,410,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,183,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $157.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

