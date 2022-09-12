Loom Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $625.34 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $122.64 million and approximately $625.34 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 106.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

