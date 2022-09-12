Loopring 24-Hour Volume Reaches $76.39 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $469.40 million and $76.39 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.