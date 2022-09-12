Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.13.
Lovesac Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $430.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37.
Insider Activity
In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lovesac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lovesac (LOVE)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.