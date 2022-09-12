Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.13.

Lovesac Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $430.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lovesac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

