LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Adam Castleton Sells 73,244 Shares

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) insider Adam Castleton sold 73,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05), for a total value of £245,367.40 ($296,480.67).

LSL Property Services Stock Down 2.7 %

LSL opened at GBX 330 ($3.99) on Monday. LSL Property Services plc has a 1-year low of GBX 305 ($3.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 483.27 ($5.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £343.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.01.

LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

