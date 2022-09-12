LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $319.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00051256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005416 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00073506 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,933 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.