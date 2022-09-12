Luca Lazzaron Sells 24,692 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 24,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $278,278.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 530,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,754.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luca Lazzaron also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 12th, Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Luca Lazzaron sold 235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $2,392.30.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $20.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,844 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $17,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

