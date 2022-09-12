Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$13.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUG shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG stock opened at C$9.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.91. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,515,125.90.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

