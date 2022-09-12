Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$7.75 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.30 to C$8.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.33.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.40 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$841.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60. In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,008,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,300.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

