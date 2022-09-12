Lydia Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,107.00 (LYD)

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Lydia Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lydia Finance has a total market capitalization of $99,038.80 and $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lydia Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Lydia Finance Profile

Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lydia Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lydia Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lydia Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lydia Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lydia Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lydia Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.