Lyra Price Down 1% This Week (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Lyra has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $105,726.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lyra has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00743653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019064 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lyra Coin Profile

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Lyra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

