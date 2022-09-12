Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.55.

MG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock opened at C$75.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$68.39 and a 12-month high of C$113.00. The stock has a market cap of C$21.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$77.96.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 9.3799997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

