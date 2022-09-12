Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

