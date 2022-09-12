Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,340,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after buying an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $354.66 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

