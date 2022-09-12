Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Up 2.4 %

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$743.14 million and a P/E ratio of 13.59. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$7.53 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,470. In other news, Director David Buchanan Tennant sold 6,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.91, for a total transaction of C$72,006.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,128,541. Also, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 4,400 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at C$7,470. Insiders have purchased 9,285 shares of company stock worth $76,989 in the last ninety days.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

