MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $196,464.50 and approximately $26,927.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MakiSwap (CRYPTO:MAKI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

