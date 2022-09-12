MakiSwap Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $186,626.60 and approximately $46,743.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019129 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap was first traded on May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

