Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $20.16 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

