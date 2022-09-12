Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Mannatech Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $20.16 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
