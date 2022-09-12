MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.0493

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $24.68 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,723.03 or 1.00080948 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036594 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 221,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao. The official website for MANTRA DAO is mantradao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Medium “

