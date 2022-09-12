MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.01 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $29.01 million and $305,743.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on August 4th, 2020. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,105,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.marcopolo.link.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

