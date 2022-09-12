Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0118

Marlin (POND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $46.24 million and $58.95 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00751186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

