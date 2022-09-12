Marscoin (MARS) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Marscoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Marscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marscoin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $14,130.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Marscoin Coin Profile

Marscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 37,775,137 coins and its circulating supply is 36,887,328 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Marscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million”

