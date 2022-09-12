Mask Network Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $41.07 million and $21.11 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00006314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00744252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014392 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. The official website for Mask Network is mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

