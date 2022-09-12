Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

DOOR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Masonite International Price Performance

DOOR stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 33.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at $6,089,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

