MASQ (MASQ) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, MASQ has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $21,679.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004514 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00749825 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00014115 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai. MASQ’s official website is masq.ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

