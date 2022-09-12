Massnet (MASS) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Massnet (MASS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $264,017.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,393.01 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00050941 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00474720 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00063340 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken.

Massnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) is a consensus mechanism based on providing a proof of storage space. In a PoC consensus algorithm, when a node submits a block to the network it must also provide a valid proof of capacity. It is very difficult for a node to generate a valid capacity proof without having the corresponding storage size, and the proof can be verified by any node in the network. If both the block data and the proof are valid, the block will be accepted by the rest of the network. The MASS community is a non-profit online organization that works for the popularization of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. Telegram | Discord | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

