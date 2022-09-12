MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MTZ stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.25.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $8,679,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3,667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

