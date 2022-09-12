Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MHH opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $183.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

