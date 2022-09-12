Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8 %

MA stock opened at $335.85 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

