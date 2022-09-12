MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $381.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 65.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

