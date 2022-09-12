MATH Hits Market Cap of $14.22 Million (MATH)

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One MATH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MATH has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. MATH has a market cap of $14.22 million and $319,463.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MATH Coin Profile

MATH launched on September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org. MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org/en-us. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MATH

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store.MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform.”

