Matthew Taylor Buys 8,000 Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) insider Matthew Taylor bought 8,000 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($23,489.61).

Mpac Group Trading Up 8.4 %

LON MPAC opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.11) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company has a market capitalization of £52.51 million and a PE ratio of 660.26. Mpac Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 650 ($7.85). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 399.28.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Thursday.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

