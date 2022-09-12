Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,843 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 56.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 134,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average of $169.81.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

